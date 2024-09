Patrick McGettigan won the 4-o-clock race at the Curragh yesterday– he was on board “King Thistle” for trainer John Patrick Murtagh.

The young Ballyare jockey went to post at 6/1.

McGettigan is back in action tomorrow (Monday) in Roscommon.

Meanwhile, fellow Donegal jockey Luke McAteer is in action today – the Rathmullan native will be on “Jackajaro” in the 4PM Irish Stallion Farms EBF Abergwaun Stakes at Tipperary this afternoon.