Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 1st September

Clubman Shirts League Cup

Carn FC 2 Redcastle United 0

Buncrana Hearts 2 Clonmany Shamrock 2

Illies Celtic 1 Aileach FC 2

Charlie O Donnell Cup

Aileach Res 1 QPS 2

Cockhill Youths 5 Gleneely Colts 0

Glengad United 5 Rashenny FC 4

Dunree United 3 Moville Celtic 3

Inishowen Engineering Division Two

Rashenny RES 3 Rashenny Youths 1

Carn Res 3 Illies Res 4

Redcastle Res 3 Dunree Res 1

Sea Rovers 9 Cockhill Res 1

Culdaff Res 5 Moville Res 0

Carrowmena FC 4 Aileach Youths 3

Glengad Res 1 Clonmany Res 5

QPS Youths 3 Cockhill Colts 2

cso irish
News, Audio, Top Stories

CSO stats show the extent of Ireland’s population growth

1 September 2024
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann investigating reports of more water supply issues outside Letterkenny

1 September 2024
arranmore lighthouse 2
News, Top Stories

Missing dog found on Arranmore

1 September 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

66% favour another FF/FG coalition after the next general election – Poll

1 September 2024
