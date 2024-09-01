Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 1st September

Clubman Shirts League Cup
Carn FC 2 Redcastle United 0
Buncrana Hearts 2 Clonmany Shamrock 2
Illies Celtic 1 Aileach FC 2
Charlie O Donnell Cup
Aileach Res 1 QPS 2
Cockhill Youths 5 Gleneely Colts 0
Glengad United 5 Rashenny FC 4
Dunree United 3 Moville Celtic 3
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Rashenny RES 3 Rashenny Youths 1
Carn Res 3 Illies Res 4
Redcastle Res 3 Dunree Res 1
Sea Rovers 9 Cockhill Res 1
Culdaff Res 5 Moville Res 0
Carrowmena FC 4 Aileach Youths 3
Glengad Res 1 Clonmany Res 5
QPS Youths 3 Cockhill Colts 2