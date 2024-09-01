Rally Ceredigion: Callum Devine sixth overall – Kelly and McBride DNF

Donegal International Rally winners Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan finished in 6th spot overall in this weekend’s Rally Ceridigion in Wales.

The rally, which is part of the British Rally Championship and European Rally Championship, was won outright by Australian duo Hayden Paddon and John Kennard in their Hyundai i20.

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly had a promising day’s racing yesterday where he ended the day on top of the ERC3 Category but unfortunately he bowed out on Stage 11 today.

Kyle McBride didn’t manage to finish either – he was given a 3 and a half minute penalty on the final stage after getting into trouble.

Here’s how the overall table looked at the end…