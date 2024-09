There’s a call to expand the Free School Books scheme at second-level.

The Children’s Rights Alliance wants it extended to senior cycle students as part of Budget 2025, as End Child Poverty Week gets underway.

It says families fork out a huge amount for their teens to head back to school, with a fifth year student’s books costing €213 on average.

Director of Legal, Policy and Services and the Children’s Rights Alliance, Julie Ahern says the government must cut costs for parents: