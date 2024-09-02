Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Major archaeological dig taking place this week at Derry’s Walls

An archaeological dig gets underway this week on the grassy bank at the foot of Derry’s Walls close to the Bogside.

The work is being carried out by a team from Queen’s University, with locals being invited to come and help.

Artifacts will go on display later this month at the Verbal Arts Centre.

It’s after an earlier scan determined the remains of a ditch and other artifacts were likely to be buried at the site.

Niall McCaughhan is Chair of the Friends of Derry’s Walls. He’s been outlining how the ‘Big Dig’ came about.……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Walls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major archaeological dig taking place this week at Derry’s Walls

2 September 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices for Monday September 2nd

2 September 2024
IMG-20240902-WA0001
News, Top Stories

Cancer Care West fundraiser edges to 5,000 euro!

2 September 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report finds a lack of joined up thinking at Stormont

2 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Walls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major archaeological dig taking place this week at Derry’s Walls

2 September 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices for Monday September 2nd

2 September 2024
IMG-20240902-WA0001
News, Top Stories

Cancer Care West fundraiser edges to 5,000 euro!

2 September 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report finds a lack of joined up thinking at Stormont

2 September 2024
IMG_20240902_140106
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti condemned in Derry

2 September 2024
new car
News, Top Stories

New car registrations on the rise in Donegal

2 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube