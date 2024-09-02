Major archaeological dig taking place this week at Derry’s Walls

An archaeological dig gets underway this week on the grassy bank at the foot of Derry’s Walls close to the Bogside.

The work is being carried out by a team from Queen’s University, with locals being invited to come and help.

Artifacts will go on display later this month at the Verbal Arts Centre.

It’s after an earlier scan determined the remains of a ditch and other artifacts were likely to be buried at the site.

Niall McCaughhan is Chair of the Friends of Derry’s Walls. He’s been outlining how the ‘Big Dig’ came about.……..