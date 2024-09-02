Man to appear in court in Derry for imitation firearm

A man in his 60s has been charged to appear before court in Derry later this month.
The offences include carrying an imitation firearm and driving when unfit.
He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on September 25th.
