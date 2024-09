A National Slow Down Day is being held today, aimed at reducing road deaths caused by speeding.

A joint campaign by Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority aims to tackle bad driver behaviour, with over 70,000 people caught breaking the limit in the year to July.

The initiative hopes to curb rising road deaths, which currently stands at 127.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty says drivers must also be aware of changing road conditions: