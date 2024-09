Last month seen 226 new car registrations in Donegal, a 16% rise on August of last year.

Over 2,605 new cars have been bought in the county this year so far, which is up 8% for the same time period of 2023.

Toyota, Kia, Skoda, Volkswagen and Hyundai are the five most popular car brands in the county.

Meanwhile, the Kia Sportage has ranked the most popular model in Donegal with 198 units sold this year.