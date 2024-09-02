Racist graffiti condemned in Derry



United Against Racism North West has condemned anti-immigrant graffiti on a housing development in Derry.

They’re now calling on the DUP to step up to tackle the issue as a whole.

The word’s ‘No migrants, no scum’ and ‘enter at your own risk’ was spray painted in black on the empty houses in the Church Brae area.

Spokesperson of the group, Davy McAuley says there is no excuse for such hate:

In a statement, police in the city have confirmed they are investigating criminal damage to a number of properties in the Church Brae area of the city.

Racist and sectarian graffiti was spray-painted onto the exterior walls of a number of unoccupied new-build houses, sometime last night or early this morning.

Appealing for information, police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime, and they will be relentless in their approach to identifying those involved.