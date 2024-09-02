Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Racist graffiti condemned in Derry


United Against Racism North West has condemned anti-immigrant graffiti on a housing development in Derry.

They’re now calling on the DUP to step up to tackle the issue as a whole.

The word’s ‘No migrants, no scum’ and ‘enter at your own risk’ was spray painted in black on the empty houses in the Church Brae area.

Spokesperson of the group, Davy McAuley says there is no excuse for such hate:

 

In a statement, police in the city have confirmed they are investigating criminal damage to a number of properties in the Church Brae area of the city.

Racist and sectarian graffiti was spray-painted onto the exterior walls of a number of unoccupied new-build houses, sometime last night or early this morning.

Appealing for information, police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime, and they will be relentless in their approach to identifying those involved.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report finds a lack of joined up thinking at Stormont

2 September 2024
IMG_20240902_140106
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti condemned in Derry

2 September 2024
new car
News, Top Stories

New car registrations on the rise in Donegal

2 September 2024
IMG-20240902-WA0011
News, Top Stories

Twin Towns residents warn of fines for illegal dumping

2 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report finds a lack of joined up thinking at Stormont

2 September 2024
IMG_20240902_140106
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti condemned in Derry

2 September 2024
new car
News, Top Stories

New car registrations on the rise in Donegal

2 September 2024
IMG-20240902-WA0011
News, Top Stories

Twin Towns residents warn of fines for illegal dumping

2 September 2024
sdlp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claire Hannah looks set to become SDLP leader

2 September 2024
457322602_986442043282331_8295754532748463179_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Young man killed in Inishowen crash buried on what would have been his 21st birthday

2 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube