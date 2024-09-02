Second BRC win for Ryan MacHugh and Arthur Kierans

Rally Ceredigion took place in Wales over the weekend which was a counting round of the British and European Rally Championships.

Donegal’s Ryan MacHugh and his navigator Arthur Kierans marked one of the biggest rallies of the young Donegal driver’s career with a seventh-place finish in the RC4 category of the international rally.

The result would also give him the win the Junior British Championship category, his second win of the season.

Kyle McBride and Darragh Mullen competing in a Corsa for the first time would finish third.