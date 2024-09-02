Uisce Eireann carrying out repair works today in Trentagh and Drumcavany

Uisce Eireann says mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Trentagh, Drumcavany and surrounding areas between Churchill and Kilmacrennan this morning.
Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm today.
