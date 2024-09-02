Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann carrying out repair works today in Trentagh and Drumcavany

Uisce Eireann says mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Trentagh, Drumcavany and surrounding areas between Churchill and Kilmacrennan this morning.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm today.

Top Stories

Funeral takes place in Pennyburn of second person to die following Quigley’s Point crash

2 September 2024
Doherty calls for action to bring Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing back to Inishowen

2 September 2024
Uisce Eireann carrying out repair works today in Trentagh and Drumcavany

2 September 2024
Roadworks taking place on Lough Salt Road

2 September 2024
