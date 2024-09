Uisce Eireann says repairs to a burst main will potentially cause water supply issues in Crievesmith, Crieve, Rockhill, Bomany, Ballyconnelly, Conwal, Tullygay, Foxhall and surrounding areas this evening, with works are scheduled to take place until 9pm.

Meanwhile, essential maintenance works are taking place in the vicinity of Lismonaghan, they’re set to last until midnight tonight.