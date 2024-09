Drivers are being urged to travel with care as a number oil spills have occurred this morning.

Donegal County Council say they are working to clear the roads affected.

Extra caution should be taken while driving on the R236 Ballyleckey Crossroads, through the N13 from Kilross to Stranorlar and on the N15 from Stranorlar to Donegal Town.

Signs have been erected to warn oncoming traffic.