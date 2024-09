Eoghán Dawson has been laid to rest on what would have been his 21st birthday.

The young man and his cousin, Kian Dawson-Kirk, passed away following a single vehicle collision in Quigley’s point, travelling back from Malin Head where the pair enjoyed visiting to watch the sea.

The Requiem Mass heard that through organ donation, Eoghán saved five lives.

Fr. Séan O’Donnell told those gathered in St. Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn to seek hope in this: