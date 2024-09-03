Government reliance on the market to address housing issues will not work – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the government needs to give more resources to local authorities to build houses as part of a comprehensive rethink on its housing policy.

However, the Independent TD has questioned whether there is an appetite within government to take the measures necessary to effect real change.

He says Focus Ireland has pointed that almost half of homeless families had been homeless for more than a year, with more than 400 homeless for more than two years.

Deputy Pringle says the mantra of the government is ‘the market will provide’. However, he believes the reality is very different………….