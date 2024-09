The past month was wetter than normal, with Donegal recording the wettest August on record.

Figures from Met Eireann show there was 114% the usual amount of rainfall for the month.

Malin Head Weather station had the highest amount of rain days at 29.

The station also seen 181.3 mm of rain, the largest amount in 69 years.

It also says it was the coolest August since 2018 with average temperatures of 15.47 degrees.