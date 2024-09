A man has died in a single vehicle collision in Co. Derry.

The 35 year old was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a tree after it left the Agivey Road in Kilrea at around 8.40pm last night.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

PSNI are now appealing for information which could assist enquiries.