National Slow Down Day has officially come to an end at 7 o’clock this morning.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say a number of motorists were detected speeding in a 100km/h zone.

Some of the speeds recorded were 130km/h, 136km/h and 141km/h.

They say fixed charge penalty notice will be issued to each of the drivers.

Safety chiefs are thanking motorists for their compliance, but appealing to drivers to continue to comply with speed limits all year around.