7th in Para Cycling Time Trial for Vereker & McLaughlin

Damien Vereker and his pilot from Donegal Mitchell McLaughlin were in action this afternoon at the Paralympics in Paris competing in the Men’s B Individual Time Trial

They came home 7th place with a time of 36.31.09.

Damien said, “It was really hot, we didn’t want to give everything on the first hill we wanted to reserve something for the second lap. ”

Mitchell said, “The road race on Friday is our main event so it was good to get out today and get a look at the course.”

They will be back in competition again on Friday when they compete in the Para Cycling Road Race.

Last week on the track, Damien and Mitchell took 4th in the 4k Pursuit and 10th in the 1k.