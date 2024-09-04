Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

7th in Para Cycling Time Trial for Vereker & McLaughlin

Damien Vereker and his pilot from Donegal Mitchell McLaughlin were in action this afternoon at the Paralympics in Paris competing in the Men’s B Individual Time Trial

They came home 7th place with a time of 36.31.09.

Damien said, “It was really hot, we didn’t want to give everything on the first hill we wanted to reserve something for the second lap. ”

Mitchell said, “The road race on Friday is our main event so it was good to get out today and get a look at the course.”

They will be back in competition again on Friday when they compete in the Para Cycling Road Race.

Last week on the track, Damien and Mitchell took 4th in the 4k Pursuit and 10th in the 1k.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

No surprise – North West wettest and dullest during summer 2024

4 September 2024
Dioscese of Raphoe
News, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe acknowledges scoping inquiry

4 September 2024
pearse bike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams €336K Bike Shelter on social media

4 September 2024
FRC Health Talk - 2-EDIT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holywell Trust Director believes new research can inform the NI constitutional debate

4 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

No surprise – North West wettest and dullest during summer 2024

4 September 2024
Dioscese of Raphoe
News, Top Stories

Diocese of Raphoe acknowledges scoping inquiry

4 September 2024
pearse bike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams €336K Bike Shelter on social media

4 September 2024
FRC Health Talk - 2-EDIT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holywell Trust Director believes new research can inform the NI constitutional debate

4 September 2024
high speed broadband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Expert group to examine online dangers for young people

4 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube