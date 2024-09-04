Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Arranmore RNLI respond to two callouts in two days

Arranmore RNLI have responded to two call outs in two days.

One of which sadly resulted in a fatality.

The Arranmore RNLI crew were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guards to assist a boat in difficulty off Tory Island on Sunday last at 4.30pm.

Prior to arriving on scene, the Bunbeg Coast Guard boat had reached the casualty and secured the safety of all on board.

The lifeboat returned to base and prepared the boat for service.

The following day, at 6.30pm, the Coast Guard in Dublin requested the lifeboat to launch following reports of a person in the water off Marameelin, Dungloe.

The Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118 rescued the person from the water, and transferred them to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Unfortunately the casualty did not survive.

Arranmore RNLI have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.

