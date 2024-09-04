Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 209: Twin Towns Business Awards, Business in the Community, and Home Building Finance

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore begins by speaking with Louise Patton of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Business Chamber about its inaugural awards night, and also the chamber itself and the role it can play in promoting a positive message about the Twin Towns.

He also finds out about how Business in the Community Ireland is seeking to get more Donegal companies involved in its education programmes with schools. Pamela Kearney, North-west Regional Co-ordinator has been telling him more.

And Chris interviews David Fox, Business Development Manager with Home Building Finance Ireland about a breakfast briefing event in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny on Tuesday, September 10th.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

