Diocese of Raphoe acknowledges scoping inquiry

The Diocese of Raphoe has this afternoon, acknowledged the publication of the scoping inquiry into reported historical sexual abuse at schools run by religious orders.

The inquiry, which involved over 2,400 allegations against 884 alleged abusers at more than 300 schools, named St. Louis Girls Convent National School in Bundoran and De La Salle Secondary School in Ballyshannon among the institutions implicated.

Additionally, Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny was mentioned in an appendix, detailing three allegations and two abusers.

In a statement, the Diocese of Raphoe says the report leaves everyone who reads it with a deep sense of dismay, and indeed disgust, at what was endured by so many children and young people.

The Diocese says it will provide its cooperation to the Commission should any of its schools be included.

 

Advertisement

