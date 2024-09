A woman who was struck by a lorry in St. Johnston is to be laid to rest today.

Patricia McBrearty, aged in her 80’s, died shortly after the collision that happened close to her home on Church Street at around 2 o’clock.

She was the fourth person to be killed on the roads in the county within seven days.

Patrcia’s Funeral Mass is to take place at 11am this morning in St. Baithin’s Church.