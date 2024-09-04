Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Holywell Trust Director believes new research can inform the NI constitutional debate

The Director of Derry’s Holywell Trust says a report on the economy of the North West City Region published yesterday  can play a major role in ensuring that the debate on the future of Northern Ireland is  informed by facts.

The research commissioned by the trust has found that labour market integration problems, poor public transport and weak infrastructure are among the significant challenges facing the North West economy.

At the event in the trust’s Bishop Street offices, the study’s author Paul Gosling outlined the challenges and opportunities for the North West.

Holywell Director Gerard Deane says it’s an important piece of work……………

 

The study compared the North West’s economy with those of a number of other cities and regions around the world that straddle national boundaries.

Paul Gosling says a key issues that must be addressed immediately is that of transport…………..

 

