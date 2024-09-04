Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inishowen MD seeking meeting with NPWS to discuss impact of Corncrake Survey

 

Inishowen Municipal District is seeking a meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to discuss a ban on building in certain areas.

Members were told that in rural coastal areas such as Malin Head, young people and families are being denied planning because a survey on corncrake numbers is taking place over the next year.

It follows the extension last year of a Special Area of Conservation aimed at protecting the threatened bird.

Cllr Martin McDermott told members that permission is being denied, even if people commission their own surveys which show there are no corncrakes on their land.

He says if people cannot build in rural areas, that can lead a decline from which they won’t recover………….

