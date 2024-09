Donegal Jockey’s Dylan Browne McMonagle and Oisin Orr has winners on Tuesday.

McMonagle won the last of his four races at Gowran Park, He was on Mr Percey for trainer Joseph O’Brien, taking win number 53 in this Irish flat season.

Cross channell, Oisin Orr has now noticed up 59 winners in the UK this year.

His latest victory came at Newcastle on Tuesday, on Haworth Star at 15/2 under trainer Richard Fahey.

He’s back racing today at Southwell.