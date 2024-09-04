Narrow escape for rough sleeper in Letterkenny

Refuse workers in Letterkenny discovered a man sleeping rough inside a large industrial bin, narrowly preventing a potential tragedy.

It’s the first known instance of such an occurrence in the town.

Due to common occurrences of this in Dublin, Panda, the waste company, have a nationwide policy of checking bins for rough sleepers before emptying them.

Letterkenny Manager, Nicole Brown, emphasized the importance of these safety procedures, stating that the situation could have had a devastating outcome: