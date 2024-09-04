Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Progress made in meeting with Uisce Eireann – Cllr Jimmy Brogan

Members of the Donegal Municipal District have had a discussion with Uisce Eireann to discuss a number of water issues in the area.

Speaking afterwards, Independent Councillor Jimmy Brogan said it was a worthwhile meeting, with several issues discussed.

The meeting was one in a series of discussions between representatives of the utility and members of Donegal County Council, who have long complained that thre’s not enough lines of communication, and it’s impossible to get answers.

Cllr Brogan believes progress was made, but there’s still a way to go……………

Screenshot 2024-09-04 085459
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal schools named in Scoping Inquiry report of historic sexual abuse at religious schools

4 September 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI respond to two callouts in two days

4 September 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach visiting areas of Ukraine bombed by Russia

4 September 2024
28-8-24 Picture shows broadcaster Lucy Kennedy and Geoffrey Bourke, Head of Customer Operations, Uisce Éireann launching Uisce Éireann's new Text Alerts service which will provide water supply updates and information to customers across 1.6 million households. The service provides details of supply interruptions that are expected to last longer than four hours plus details on planned and unplanned outages and boil water notices. Customers can register via water.ie by inputting their Eircode and mobile number. To sign up go to water.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

New text service for water outages extended to over 64,000 households in Donegal

4 September 2024
Advertisement

