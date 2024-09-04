Progress made in meeting with Uisce Eireann – Cllr Jimmy Brogan

Members of the Donegal Municipal District have had a discussion with Uisce Eireann to discuss a number of water issues in the area.

Speaking afterwards, Independent Councillor Jimmy Brogan said it was a worthwhile meeting, with several issues discussed.

The meeting was one in a series of discussions between representatives of the utility and members of Donegal County Council, who have long complained that thre’s not enough lines of communication, and it’s impossible to get answers.

Cllr Brogan believes progress was made, but there’s still a way to go……………