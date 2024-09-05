Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí urge victims of religious school abuse to come forward

Gardaí are encouraging anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders to come forward.

A statutory inquiry has been announced to investigate nearly 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse at over 300 religious schools, two of which are located in Donegal.

They say they’re fully aware of the profound impact of such abuse – and any reports will be dealt with in a sensitive matter.

Reports can be made by email, by phone or by contacting your local Garda station.

Top Stories

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

One in five children living in poverty in Ireland

5 September 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

DoneDeal reports drop in second-hand electric vehicle prices

5 September 2024
concert crowd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill introduced to combat dynamic ticket pricing

5 September 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urge victims of religious school abuse to come forward

5 September 2024
