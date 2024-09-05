Gardaí urge victims of religious school abuse to come forward

Gardaí are encouraging anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders to come forward.

A statutory inquiry has been announced to investigate nearly 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse at over 300 religious schools, two of which are located in Donegal.

They say they’re fully aware of the profound impact of such abuse – and any reports will be dealt with in a sensitive matter.

Reports can be made by email, by phone or by contacting your local Garda station.