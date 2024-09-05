Letterkenny RFC looking to improve this campaign – Adam Bratton

Letterkenny Rugby Club play their first home game of the Ulster Championship 2 season this Saturday with CIYMS the visitors to the Dave Gallagher Grounds at The Glebe on the outskirts of Letterkenny.
They go into the game having lost their opening match away to Carrickfergus last weekend but will hope to start their home account with a win this time around.
Assistant and Forwards Coach Coach Adam Bratton has been telling Oisin Kelly that they are looking for improvement this weekend and in the season ahead: