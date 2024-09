In this weekend’s LOI Chat we look ahead to Finn Harps clash at Athlone Town as the Ballybofey side look to build on last weeks win over Cobh Ramblers.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore caught up with former Finn Harps Captain Gavin Cullen to preview this weeks fixtures.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/040924-Score-Gavin-Cullen.mp3