A man has been arrested and a vehicle seized following a police chase in Derry this morning.

Police were alerted to how the blue BMW was being drive in the Southway area of the City at around 9:35am.

After failing to stop for police, the motorist continued driving through the Creggan area where the vehicle mounted a kerb.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver was subsequently arrested and handed a penalty notice.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.