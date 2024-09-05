Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Meeting sought as EPA set to have more influence on planning decisions in Donegal

The Environmental Protection Agency is set to have more influence on planning decisions in Donegal, with new rules on effluent discharge set to make it more difficult for houses to be built, and farms to be expanded.

Cllr Paul Canning says the new rules may mean existing waste water treatment plants will not be deemed adequate, and the EPA may direct that the effluent be pumped to Letterkenny or elsewhere.

He is seeking an urgent meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service for clarity on the legislation.

Councillor Canning believes people need to be looking towards the future before the legislation is enforced:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

One in five children living in poverty in Ireland

5 September 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

DoneDeal reports drop in second-hand electric vehicle prices

5 September 2024
concert crowd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill introduced to combat dynamic ticket pricing

5 September 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urge victims of religious school abuse to come forward

5 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

One in five children living in poverty in Ireland

5 September 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

DoneDeal reports drop in second-hand electric vehicle prices

5 September 2024
concert crowd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill introduced to combat dynamic ticket pricing

5 September 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urge victims of religious school abuse to come forward

5 September 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann carrying out planned works today in Greencastle and Letterkenny

5 September 2024
ATU HUB 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President says new Regional Sports Hub will be a resource for the entire community

5 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube