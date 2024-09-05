Meeting sought as EPA set to have more influence on planning decisions in Donegal

The Environmental Protection Agency is set to have more influence on planning decisions in Donegal, with new rules on effluent discharge set to make it more difficult for houses to be built, and farms to be expanded.

Cllr Paul Canning says the new rules may mean existing waste water treatment plants will not be deemed adequate, and the EPA may direct that the effluent be pumped to Letterkenny or elsewhere.

He is seeking an urgent meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service for clarity on the legislation.

Councillor Canning believes people need to be looking towards the future before the legislation is enforced: