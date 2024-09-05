Morgan backs O’Rourke for Tyrone job

Malachy O’Rourke appears to have a clear path to the Tyrone football manager’s job.

Currently in charge of reigning All-Ireland Club Champions Glen, O’Rourke has been nominated for the Red Hand role by his home club Errigal Ciaran.

The next county board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, when it’s expected O’Rourke’s appointment will be confirmed.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, widely regarded as being the best ‘keeper in Ireland, is backing O’Rourke for the job and says player input is important…

That was Niall Morgan speaking with Gerard Gilroy on Off The Ball yesterday…