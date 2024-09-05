Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Morgan backs O’Rourke for Tyrone job

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan

Malachy O’Rourke appears to have a clear path to the Tyrone football manager’s job.

Currently in charge of reigning All-Ireland Club Champions Glen, O’Rourke has been nominated for the Red Hand role by his home club Errigal Ciaran.

The next county board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, when it’s expected O’Rourke’s appointment will be confirmed.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, widely regarded as being the best ‘keeper in Ireland, is backing O’Rourke for the job and says player input is important…

 

That was Niall Morgan speaking with Gerard Gilroy on Off The Ball yesterday…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeless man rescued from bin, exposes lack of support – Cllr McMonagle

5 September 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Electric Ireland offers third price drop in a year

5 September 2024
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

One in five children living in poverty in Ireland

5 September 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

DoneDeal reports drop in second-hand electric vehicle prices

5 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeless man rescued from bin, exposes lack of support – Cllr McMonagle

5 September 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Electric Ireland offers third price drop in a year

5 September 2024
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

One in five children living in poverty in Ireland

5 September 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

DoneDeal reports drop in second-hand electric vehicle prices

5 September 2024
concert crowd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill introduced to combat dynamic ticket pricing

5 September 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urge victims of religious school abuse to come forward

5 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube