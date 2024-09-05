Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
One in five children living in poverty in Ireland

One in five children in Ireland is living in poverty.

A new report from the ESRI shows children are at a higher risk of poverty than any other age group.

This report looked at material deprivation – which is where households are unable to afford two or more items from a list of 10 essentials.

This includes two pairs of shoes, a warm coat, new clothes, and a nutritious meal.

The report shows almost 230,000 children didn’t have some of these basic items last year, which is a rise of 2%.

The report also shows inflation has left average disposable income lower than it was two years ago.

ESRI researchers say the report shows there’s a strong argument for a two-tier child benefit structure, with more money for low-income families.

