Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one, Cllr Gerry McMonagle reacts to our story yesterday of a man having a narrow escape having been found sleeping in a waste bin that was just about to be collected. listener Paul discusses new road layouts around some schools in Letterkenny and IMO President Dr Denis McAuley discusses the IMO’s pre budget submission:

There’s reaction to a Schoolbook publisher apologising for a Junior Cert book portrayal of ‘potato eating’ traditional Irish family and we welcome the Bluestack Choir into studio for a chat and performance:

We preview a great event on Friday night for past and present members of Donegal’s mental health staff and we have an interesting Q&A on home heating and insulation: