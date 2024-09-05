Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one, Cllr Gerry McMonagle reacts to our story yesterday of a man having a narrow escape having been found sleeping in a waste bin that was just about to be collected. listener Paul discusses new road layouts around some schools in Letterkenny and IMO President Dr Denis McAuley discusses the IMO’s pre budget submission:

There’s reaction to a Schoolbook publisher apologising for a Junior Cert book portrayal of ‘potato eating’ traditional Irish family and we welcome the Bluestack Choir into studio for a chat and performance:

We preview a great event on Friday night for past and present members of Donegal’s mental health staff and we have an interesting Q&A on home heating and insulation:

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

5 September 2024

5 September 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with assault on police in Castlederg

5 September 2024
Claire Hanna
News, Top Stories

West Tyrone SDLP support motion to nominate Claire Hanna as next party leader

5 September 2024
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors set to meet Failte Ireland to discuss the promotion of Inishowen

5 September 2024
