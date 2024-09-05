Pringle urges citizens to defend Irish neutrality



A Donegal Deputy is calling for Ireland’s triple lock system to be retained in order to protect Irish neutrality.

As the Tánaiste moves to introduce legislation that would remove the need for UN approval for the deployment of defense forces over seas, Deputy Pringle argues that this move does not reflect the views of the Irish people.

He says that the assurances given regarding the preservation of neutrality are unreliable and calls upon citizens to voice their opinions on the matter.

Deputy Pringle also highlighted the importance of the role the Irish Defense Forces have in missions abroad as it stands: