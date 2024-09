More inspections are going to be carried out on farms, as part of a new plan to protect rivers and lakes.

The Water Action Plan 2024 recommends tighter controls on fertilisers and animal waste leaking into freshwater habitats.

Over 4,000 inspections will be carried out on farms every year under the plan.

Sinead O’Brien from the Sustainable Water Network says our rivers and lakes aren’t as clean as they should be, and this latest measure doesn’t go far enough to address that………..