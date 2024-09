A child and two teenagers have been arrested in connection with disorder in Derry last month.

Four searches were carried out at properties in the City today as part of investigations into the disorder in the Nailors Row area on August 10th.

A number of items were seized during the searches.

Three boys – one aged 10, and two aged 13, were arrested on offences including Riot.

All three have since been bailed.

Police say the investigation is continuing.