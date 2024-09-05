Uisce Eireann carrying out planned works today in Greencastle and Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann is carrying out planned works today in Inishowen and Letterkenny today as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

In North Inishowen, mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to Stroove, Greencastle and surrounding areas from 9 o’clock this morning until 5 o’clock this evening.

In Letterkenny, new connection works may cause supply disruptions to Crieve and surrounding areas in between 10 o’clock this morning and 2 o’clock this afternoon.

In both cases, Uisce Eireann say it could take up to four hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.