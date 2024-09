Daniel O’Donnell has been targeted by scammers once again.

The singer is warning people to not engage with anyone claiming they have personal information regarding him.

It’s after messages were sent to a social media follower claiming they had spoken to him in ‘hospital’ and that the person needed to be a ‘fancard member’ to meet Daniel.

This is not the first time he has been forced to warn his followers to be aware of scammers.