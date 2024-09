A 10% cap increase has been approved for the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

This will boost the maximum grant from €420 thousand euro to €462 thousand euro.

The proposal by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue was confirmed by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

This is the maximum allowable increase within 12 months of the scheme’s implementation.

Combined with SEAI energy grants, the total maximum funding can now reach €499,500 per home.