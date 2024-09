There’s been a guarded welcome to an increase in the maximum grant available under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

I’s been confirmed that the scheme’s cap is to rise by 10% with a maximum of €462,000 now available for defective block homeowners.

Councillor Ali Farren, 100% Redress Party, PRO says the scheme is still not fit for purpose.

He says the funding increase does not go far enough:

Councillor Joy Beard meanwhile believes there should be no cap at all: