Harps players feature for Irish under-19 team against France

Two Finn Harps players were part of the Republic of Ireland side that kicked-off its Slovenia Cup campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of a heavily talent-laden French side.

Sean Patton, who is on loan with Harps from Derry City and who has attracted the attention of Porstmouth, started the game while Aaron McLaughlin came on as a substitute.

The Irish team, managed by former Finn Harps favourite Tom Mohan, trailed 2-0 when they pulled a goal back with four minutes remaining as three substitutes combined excellently. Jacob Devaney’s clever ball over the top found the pacey Mcloughlin who was too sharp for keeper Paul Agney who brought him down.

Cian Dillon showed no hesitation in smashing the ball high and left sending the keeper the wrong way on his international debut

Unfortunately time ran out for the unlucky Irish on this occasion but will take massive confidence at how they performed overall against one of the top sides in their age group.

Ireland: Marcus Gill, Stan Ashbee, Jake Grant (John O’Sullivan, 76′), Cory O’Sullivan (Harry McGlinchey, 76′) ), Freddie Turley, Cathal O’Sullivan (Jacob Devaney, 76′) Danny McGrath (Kaylem Harnett, 76′), Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Cian Dillon, 67’), Romeo Akachukwu (Aaron McLaughlin, 76′), Naj Razi (Ryan Kelly, 85’), Sean Patton (Luke Kehir, 67’)

France: Paul Argney, Yoram Zague, Nhoa Sangui, Dayann Methalie, Nolan Ferro, Fode Sylla, Joan Tincres, Ismael Bouneb, Tidiam Gomis, Yvann Titi, Tidiane Diallo