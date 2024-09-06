Live register figures in Donegal see a decrease for August 2024

Live Register figures for the end of last month have been released today by the Central Statistics Office, showing a fall in the numbers signing on in Donegal when compared to August 2023.

There were 8,395 people on the registers in the county’s eight social welfare offices, a drop of 11% on the same period last year.

The sharpest fall in the numbers signing on was seen in Killybegs with 499 people on the register, a decrease of 21%.

There were 20% fewer people recorded in Dungloe, with 926 signing on.

The figure for Ballyshannon sat at 917, down 18% on the year previous.

Buncrana fell by 11% to 1,514 and Letterkenny had decrease of 8% to 2399.

Meanwhile the Ballybofey and Donegal offices saw 6% and 5% less names on the register totalling to 1081 and 545 respectively.

Finally Dunfanaghy recorded the smallest decrease of 4%, to the figure of 514 people signing on.