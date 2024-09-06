Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Live register figures in Donegal see a decrease for August 2024

Live Register figures for the end of last month have been released today by the Central Statistics Office, showing a fall in the numbers signing on in Donegal when compared to August 2023.
There were 8,395 people on the registers in the county’s eight social welfare offices, a drop of 11% on the same period last year.
The sharpest fall in the numbers signing on was seen in Killybegs with 499 people on the register, a decrease of 21%.
There were 20% fewer people recorded in Dungloe, with 926 signing on.
The figure for Ballyshannon sat at 917, down 18% on the year previous.
Buncrana fell by 11% to 1,514 and Letterkenny had decrease of 8% to 2399.
Meanwhile the Ballybofey and Donegal offices saw 6% and 5% less names on the register totalling to 1081 and 545 respectively.
Finally Dunfanaghy recorded the smallest decrease of 4%, to the figure of 514 people signing on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Image 2
News, Top Stories

Korean market opens doors to Irish beef

6 September 2024
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in Dublin dog attack

6 September 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Live register figures in Donegal see a decrease for August 2024

6 September 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents experiencing second power cut today

6 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Image 2
News, Top Stories

Korean market opens doors to Irish beef

6 September 2024
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in Dublin dog attack

6 September 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Live register figures in Donegal see a decrease for August 2024

6 September 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents experiencing second power cut today

6 September 2024
young people
News, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Demand Investment in Budget 2025

6 September 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB Grant scheme to increase by 10%

6 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube