Sean MacCumhaill’s lifted the Donegal Minor Hurling Championship title as they overcame Setanta by 1-10 to 0-9 at a sun-kissed Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy on Thursday evening.

The Twin Towns side led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval of a well-contested game, with Dylan Patton getting what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Setanta pressed hard in the closing stages but MacCumhaill’s held on for victory.