Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Renewed calls for the reopening of Annagry Health Centre

There’s renewed calls for Annagry Health Centre to reopen.

Earlier this year the HSE confirmed that there are no plans to reopen the facility.

The centre closed at the start of the pandemic with patients instead having to travel to Burtonport or Dungloe to avail of GP services.

The HSE previously stated that there are limitations to the range of services GPs can provide from the health centre in Annagry.

This Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says demonstrates the need for refurbishment works to be carried out:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

No election this year – Taoiseach

6 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-05 152110
News, Top Stories

Road works taking place between Milford and Ramelton

6 September 2024
kitchen tap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Old pipes leave Rathmullan households high and dry

6 September 2024
quad farm
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Approves Mental Health Support for Farmers

6 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

No election this year – Taoiseach

6 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-05 152110
News, Top Stories

Road works taking place between Milford and Ramelton

6 September 2024
kitchen tap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Old pipes leave Rathmullan households high and dry

6 September 2024
quad farm
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Approves Mental Health Support for Farmers

6 September 2024
Annagry HEalth Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed calls for the reopening of Annagry Health Centre

6 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-05 170358
News, Audio, Top Stories

DePaul says funding for their North West service must reflect increasing challenges

6 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube