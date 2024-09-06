Renewed calls for the reopening of Annagry Health Centre

There’s renewed calls for Annagry Health Centre to reopen.

Earlier this year the HSE confirmed that there are no plans to reopen the facility.

The centre closed at the start of the pandemic with patients instead having to travel to Burtonport or Dungloe to avail of GP services.

The HSE previously stated that there are limitations to the range of services GPs can provide from the health centre in Annagry.

This Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says demonstrates the need for refurbishment works to be carried out: