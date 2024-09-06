Silver for Dunlevy in cycling final at Paris Paralympics

Katie-George Dunlevy has won a third medal of the Paris Paralympics.

Along with pilot Linda Kelly, they held a narrow lead ahead of Great Britain’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl until the final lap, missing out on gold by just three seconds.

Afterwards, Dunlevy, who father John is from Mountcharles, reflected on the tough battle over the 99.4km course.

She said: “I wanted to win the gold so I’m a bit disappointed, but a silver medal is amazing. It was a tough race, we were up the road with one of the GB bikes and they refused to do the work, so we were just at the front attacking on each hill trying to get away and we just couldn’t get away from them. They are sprinters. I think we had nothing left at that stage after giving so much in the hills.”

Katie-George added, “With all the setbacks and everything, it means a lot. I’m delighted. Lots of celebrations with family tonight. I’m just so proud that we’re able to get a medal like this.”

In the same race, Josephine Healion and pilot Eve McCrystal finished in fourth place, just over two minutes away from a podium place.

Meanwhile, Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin, who is from Drumkeen, were eighth in the Men’s Individual B Road Race.