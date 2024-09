Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was on board a well-backed winner at Down Royal on Friday evening.

He won the Grant Thornton Nursery Handicap over seven furlongs on board 3-1 shot The Marty Party for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien with just half a length to spare in an exciting finish ahead of Midnight Stagger.

Browne-McMonagle has four rides booked at Navan this Saturday.