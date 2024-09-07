Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
100% Redress Party appeals to Engineers Ireland to stop downgrading of remediation options

Members of the 100% Redress Party have laid bare to Engineers Ireland the reality for defective block homeowners attempting to engage with the grant scheme.

The delegation met with senior members of Engineers Ireland yesterday and the issue of the downgrading of remediation options was high on the agenda.

The need for scientific evidence to be taken into account was reiterated also.

Councillor Ali Farren says they appealed to the Director General of Engineers Ireland, Damien Owens to cease the downgrading of options immediately:

candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 30s killed in Quigley’s Point collision

7 September 2024
damien owens
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party appeals to Engineers Ireland to stop downgrading of remediation options

7 September 2024
Library Books
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Library to reopen

7 September 2024
Mayor with Mayors 3
News, Top Stories

NI Mayors agree to collaborate to promote diversity and inclusion

7 September 2024
