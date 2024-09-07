100% Redress Party appeals to Engineers Ireland to stop downgrading of remediation options

Members of the 100% Redress Party have laid bare to Engineers Ireland the reality for defective block homeowners attempting to engage with the grant scheme.

The delegation met with senior members of Engineers Ireland yesterday and the issue of the downgrading of remediation options was high on the agenda.

The need for scientific evidence to be taken into account was reiterated also.

Councillor Ali Farren says they appealed to the Director General of Engineers Ireland, Damien Owens to cease the downgrading of options immediately: